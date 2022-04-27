K-pop singer Soyou returns with first EP ‘Day&Night’ after 13 months

Singer Soyou poses for photos during a press showcase event held ahead of the release of her first mini-album “Day&Night,” in Seoul, Wednesday. (BPM Entertainment)
K-pop singer Soyou returned to the stage with her first mini-album “Day&Night” Wednesday, following her last single “Good Night My Love,” which was released in March last year.
“Since ‘Day&Night’ is my first mini-album, I have a deep affection for it. I tried to fill up with various genres of songs,” Soyou said during a press showcase event held in Seoul, Wednesday, ahead of the EP’s online release at 6 p.m.
Singer Soyou performs onstage during a press showcase event held ahead of the release of her first mini-album “Day&Night,” in Seoul, Wednesday. (BPM Entertainment)
“Day&Night” talks about various emotions that come and go in a day, she said. The five-track EP features double lead tracks “Business,” featuring rapper-songwriter Be’O and “Some 2,” featuring CN Blue vocalist Jung Yong-hwa.
“‘Business’ is about a love story between a man and woman who met at work. It talks about their true feelings in unstable circumstances,” the artist said. “‘Some 2’ is also a love song that talks about both a man and a woman’s fresh emotions toward each other. It’s like the part two of ‘Some.’” “Some” was released in 2014
Singer-songwriters Jukjae and Davii also participated in Soyou’s latest album, from lyrics-writing to composition and arrangement, as well as being featured artists. Soyou also participated in writing and composing the track “Tree.”
“Day&Night” is Soyou’s first release under her new label BPM Entertainment. She debuted in 2010 as a member of the now-disbanded girl group Sistar. After the group disbanded in 2017, she continued her music career as a solo artist.
By Jie Ye-eun
)