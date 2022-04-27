 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
KIS
Entertainment

K-pop singer Soyou returns with first EP ‘Day&Night’ after 13 months

By Jie Ye-eun
Published : Apr 27, 2022 - 18:31       Updated : Apr 27, 2022 - 18:31
Singer Soyou poses for photos during a press showcase event held ahead of the release of her first mini-album “Day&Night,” in Seoul, Wednesday. (BPM Entertainment)
Singer Soyou poses for photos during a press showcase event held ahead of the release of her first mini-album “Day&Night,” in Seoul, Wednesday. (BPM Entertainment)
K-pop singer Soyou returned to the stage with her first mini-album “Day&Night” Wednesday, following her last single “Good Night My Love,” which was released in March last year.

“Since ‘Day&Night’ is my first mini-album, I have a deep affection for it. I tried to fill up with various genres of songs,” Soyou said during a press showcase event held in Seoul, Wednesday, ahead of the EP’s online release at 6 p.m.

Singer Soyou performs onstage during a press showcase event held ahead of the release of her first mini-album “Day&Night,” in Seoul, Wednesday. (BPM Entertainment)
Singer Soyou performs onstage during a press showcase event held ahead of the release of her first mini-album “Day&Night,” in Seoul, Wednesday. (BPM Entertainment)
“Day&Night” talks about various emotions that come and go in a day, she said. The five-track EP features double lead tracks “Business,” featuring rapper-songwriter Be’O and “Some 2,” featuring CN Blue vocalist Jung Yong-hwa.

“‘Business’ is about a love story between a man and woman who met at work. It talks about their true feelings in unstable circumstances,” the artist said. “‘Some 2’ is also a love song that talks about both a man and a woman’s fresh emotions toward each other. It’s like the part two of ‘Some.’” “Some” was released in 2014

Singer-songwriters Jukjae and Davii also participated in Soyou’s latest album, from lyrics-writing to composition and arrangement, as well as being featured artists. Soyou also participated in writing and composing the track “Tree.”

“Day&Night” is Soyou’s first release under her new label BPM Entertainment. She debuted in 2010 as a member of the now-disbanded girl group Sistar. After the group disbanded in 2017, she continued her music career as a solo artist.

By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114