K-pop singer Soyou returns with first EP ‘Day&Night’ after 13 months

Singer Soyou poses for photos during a press showcase event held ahead of the release of her first mini-album “Day&Night,” in Seoul, Wednesday. (BPM Entertainment)

K-pop singer Soyou returned to the stage with her first mini-album “Day&Night” Wednesday, following her last single “Good Night My Love,” which was released in March last year.



“Since ‘Day&Night’ is my first mini-album, I have a deep affection for it. I tried to fill up with various genres of songs,” Soyou said during a press showcase event held in Seoul, Wednesday, ahead of the EP’s online release at 6 p.m.





Singer Soyou performs onstage during a press showcase event held ahead of the release of her first mini-album “Day&Night,” in Seoul, Wednesday. (BPM Entertainment)