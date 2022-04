K-pop singer Soyou returns with first EP ‘Day&Night’ after 13 months

K-pop singer Soyou returned to the stage with her first mini-album “Day&Night” Wednesday, following her last single “Good Night My Love,” which was released in March last year.



“Since ‘Day&Night’ is my first mini-album, I have a deep affection for it. I tried to fill up with various genres of songs,” Soyou said during a press showcase event held in Seoul, Wednesday, ahead of the EP’s online release at 6 p.m.





“Day&Night” talks about various emotions that come and go in a day, she said. The five-track EP features double lead tracks “Business,” featuring rapper-songwriter Be’O and “Some 2,” featuring CN Blue vocalist Jung Yong-hwa.“‘Business’ is about a love story between a man and woman who met at work. It talks about their true feelings in unstable circumstances,” the artist said. “‘Some 2’ is also a love song that talks about both a man and a woman’s fresh emotions toward each other. It’s like the part two of ‘Some.’” “Some” was released in 2014Singer-songwriters Jukjae and Davii also participated in Soyou’s latest album, from lyrics-writing to composition and arrangement, as well as being featured artists. Soyou also participated in writing and composing the track “Tree.”“Day&Night” is Soyou’s first release under her new label BPM Entertainment. She debuted in 2010 as a member of the now-disbanded girl group Sistar. After the group disbanded in 2017, she continued her music career as a solo artist.By Jie Ye-eun ( yeeun@heraldcorp.com