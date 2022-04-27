Hyundai Mobis taps ex-Mitsubishi exec to head Japan unit

Hyundai Mobis Japan President Yukihiro Hattori (left) and Vice President Ryoichi Adachi (Hyundai Mobis)
Hyundai Mobis, the auto parts making unit of Hyundai Motor Group, said Wednesday it had tapped Yukihiro Hattori and Ryoichi Adachi as president and vice president of Hyundai Mobis Japan to strengthen sales and the intake of orders there.
Hattori, who most recently served as director of purchases at Mitsubishi Motors, and Adachi, who had supervised purchases at Mazda Motor, will respectively oversee sales and orders, the Korean firm said.
“They have over 40 years of experience at Japanese automobile and auto component companies, being responsible notably for design and purchases, and thus have a wealth of expertise in the field as well as a valuable local network,“ Hyundai Mobis said in a statement. ”They are said to have not only outstanding skill in their jobs but also deep insight into the characteristics and fluctuations of the Japanese car market.”
The auto parts maker said the recruitment is part of its overseas business strategy to improve local sales. The company currently runs Key Account Management in major cities in Europe, North America and China. At such locations, local experts have been tapped to supervise sales and orders, dealing with local customers.
In the Japanese market, Hyundai Mobis has been expanding its presence and seeking new business opportunities amid the global auto trend shifting toward future mobility. Currently, Hyundai Mobis has supplied lamps, chassis and in-vehicle infotainment systems to major automakers in Japan.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com
)