President Moon Jae-in interview with JTBC elicits diverse reactions

President Moon Jae-in (left) speaks with JTBC journalist Sohn Suk-hee in an interview held at Chim Ryu Gak, a wooden pavilion at Cheong Wa Dae. (Cheong Wa Dae)



The last part of cable channel JTBC’s two-part special “Five Years of Moon Jae-in” aired Tuesday, reflecting on the Moon presidency’s five years.



Hosted by veteran JTBC journalist Sohn Suk-hee, the one-on-one interview reviewed Moon’s achievements and regrets, ranging from his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic to international relations.



On Monday’s first episode, Moon talked about real estate prices and his administration’s efforts to tame South Korea’s housing market.



When asked about whether his popular slogan “Equal Opportunity, Fair Process, Just Result” was properly carried out during his presidency, Moon said he believed that the assessment will be made by the nation’s people and history.



“Different opinions will be shared by the people, but there are certain indicators to estimate the government’s success. The 2021 democracy index of South Korea, for instance, recorded the highest number among any other administrations in the past,” Moon said.



“When evaluating objective indicators, including the Gini coefficient and more, I am certain that progress has been made,” Moon added. The Gini coefficient is part of the Gini index, which measures income inequality.



President Moon Jae-in (left) speaks with JTBC journalist Sohn Suk-hee in an interview held at Sang Chun Jae, a wooden pavilion used to host VIP guests at Cheong Wa Dae. (Cheong Wa Dae)