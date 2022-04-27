 Back To Top
Business

[Photo news] In Memory of Yun Bong-gil

By Byun Hye-jin
Published : Apr 27, 2022 - 15:54       Updated : Apr 27, 2022 - 15:54
(Starbucks Korea)
(Starbucks Korea)
Starbucks Korea CEO Song ho-seob (third from right), Rep. Yun Ju-kyung (second from right) and Myung No-seung, chairman of the Patriot Maeheon Yun Bong-gil Memorial Association (third from left) and Yun Yeo-du, president of Maeheon Yun Bong-gil Woljinhoe (second from left) pose for a photo after Starbucks Korea donated 20 million won ($15,800) and 1,932 tumblers to the two associations to mark the 90th anniversary of Yun’s death. Yun, Korea’s independence activist, died after killing multiple Japanese officials in Shanghai in 1932.

By Byun Hye-jin (hyejin2@heraldcorp.com)
