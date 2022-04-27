 Back To Top
Finance

Nexon targets global market with new games

By Kan Hyeong-woo
Published : Apr 27, 2022 - 15:53       Updated : Apr 27, 2022 - 15:53
DNF Duel (Nexon)
DNF Duel (Nexon)
South Korean game maker Nexon looks to expand its position in the global market with a series of new titles set for release this year, the company said Wednesday.

The game maker is focusing on developing the console versions of the new titles -- DNF Duel, KartRider: Drift and Project Magnum -- as a core pillar to target more players across the world.

DNF Duel, which is scheduled to be available from June 28, is a fighting game with characters from Nexon’s signature franchise Dungeon Fighter Online that has accumulated 850 million registered users worldwide. The game maker said it plans to make the fighting game available for both computer and console via cloud-based gaming library Steam and PlayStation 4 and 5. 

KartRider: Drift (Nexon)
KartRider: Drift (Nexon)
Racing game KartRider: Drift is expected to be released in the second half of this year, the company said. The game is in the process of being developed with Unreal Engine 4 to provide top-notch graphics. Nexon also said it aims to allow computer and console users to play together through a multi-platform format.

Project Magnum is a first-person shooting game with science-fiction-style background. According to Nexon, the official teaser trailer of Project Magnum was the most-watched video among Korean games on PlayStation’s YouTube account in 2021 with over 2 million views. 

Project Magnum (Nexon)
Project Magnum (Nexon)


By Kan Hyeong-woo (hwkan@heraldcorp.com)
