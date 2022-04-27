Yoon to meet with WEF chief, Heritage Foundation founder

This photo taken on Tuesday, shows President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol heading to his office in Seoul. (Yonhap)

President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol will meet separately with World Economic Forum (WEF) Chairman Klaus Schwab and US think tank Heritage Foundation founder Edwin Feulner on Wednesday to discuss cooperation in economic and security issues, his spokesperson said.

With Schwab, Yoon is expected to exchange views on the Fourth Industrial Revolution and plans regarding the upcoming WEF Forum in Davos, Switzerland, according to Yoon's spokesperson Bae Hyun-jin.

"As the Yoon government pledged to make the country a powerhouse in digital economy, it will be a meeting to ask for the WEF's cooperation and attention as it was the world's first to call for the transition into the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution," Bae said.

Yoon and Schwab are also expected to touch on the issue of attending the WEF's annual forum in Davos where the world's political and economic leaders gather to discuss various global topics. The forum has been usually held in the beginning of the year, but due to the omicron wave, this year's edition has been pushed back to May 22-26.

Before his meeting with Schwab, Yoon will meet with Feulner and discuss topics related to security cooperation with the US

"To increase awareness on the importance of the economic, security cooperation between the two countries to the US government and its people, Yoon is expected to emphasize the role of the Heritage Foundation that has become a global think tank," Bae said.

Meanwhile, Yoon was scheduled to meet with French Ambassador to South Korea Philippe Lefort in the morning and deliver his congratulatory message to French President Emmanuel Macron on his re-election.

The two were also expected to discuss economic cooperation between South Korea and France. (Yonhap)