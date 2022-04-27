 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
National

Yoon to meet with WEF chief, Heritage Foundation founder

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 27, 2022 - 10:37       Updated : Apr 27, 2022 - 10:38
This photo taken on Tuesday, shows President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol heading to his office in Seoul. (Yonhap)
This photo taken on Tuesday, shows President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol heading to his office in Seoul. (Yonhap)

President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol will meet separately with World Economic Forum (WEF) Chairman Klaus Schwab and US think tank Heritage Foundation founder Edwin Feulner on Wednesday to discuss cooperation in economic and security issues, his spokesperson said.

With Schwab, Yoon is expected to exchange views on the Fourth Industrial Revolution and plans regarding the upcoming WEF Forum in Davos, Switzerland, according to Yoon's spokesperson Bae Hyun-jin.

"As the Yoon government pledged to make the country a powerhouse in digital economy, it will be a meeting to ask for the WEF's cooperation and attention as it was the world's first to call for the transition into the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution," Bae said.

Yoon and Schwab are also expected to touch on the issue of attending the WEF's annual forum in Davos where the world's political and economic leaders gather to discuss various global topics. The forum has been usually held in the beginning of the year, but due to the omicron wave, this year's edition has been pushed back to May 22-26.

Before his meeting with Schwab, Yoon will meet with Feulner and discuss topics related to security cooperation with the US

"To increase awareness on the importance of the economic, security cooperation between the two countries to the US government and its people, Yoon is expected to emphasize the role of the Heritage Foundation that has become a global think tank," Bae said.

Meanwhile, Yoon was scheduled to meet with French Ambassador to South Korea Philippe Lefort in the morning and deliver his congratulatory message to French President Emmanuel Macron on his re-election.

The two were also expected to discuss economic cooperation between South Korea and France. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114