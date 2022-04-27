 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
KIS
Finance

Consumer sentiment up in April amid lifting of most pandemic restrictions

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 27, 2022 - 09:45       Updated : Apr 27, 2022 - 09:47
A mall in western Seoul is full of shoppers, in this file photo taken May 16, 2021. (Yonhap)
A mall in western Seoul is full of shoppers, in this file photo taken May 16, 2021. (Yonhap)

South Korea's consumer sentiment improved for the third straight month in April as the country lifted most social distancing rules as part of efforts to return to normal from the pandemic, central bank data showed Wednesday.

The composite consumer sentiment index came to 103.8 in April, up 0.6 point from the previous month, according to data from the Bank of Korea.

A reading above 100 means optimists outnumber pessimists. The April figure marked the third straight on-month rise of the index.

Last week, the government lifted almost all antivirus restrictions, except for the mask mandate, as part of efforts to bring the country back to normal more than two years after its first outbreak was reported here.

Daily coronavirus infections peaked at over 600,000 in mid-March but have been retreating fast ever since. On Tuesday, the country reported 80,361 new COVID-19 cases. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114