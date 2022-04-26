Psy collaborates with BTS’ Suga for new single ‘That That’

Artwork of “That That,” the title track of Psy’s ninth full-length album “Psy 9th” (prod. Suga) (P Nation)

Global world star Psy has teamed up with Suga of K-pop phenomenon BTS for his new album, “Psy 9th.”



Psy’s agency P Nation on Tuesday revealed Suga collaborated with the “Gangnam Style” hitmaker’s new song “That That,” which will front Psy’s ninth full-length album. Suga co-produced “That That” with Psy, taking part in the overall production from lyrics-writing to composition and arrangement, the agency said.



A teaser video of “That That” released on social media on Tuesday shows Psy donning a cowboy outfit and running wildly toward the camera in the streets of a Western town as a sentimental guitar instrumental plays in the background.



In a separate teaser video for the song, the BTS member and Psy each spoke about their experience of working together.



Working with the veteran artist, Suga said he had initially felt “nervous.” But with time, he said the two musicians “became besties in a way.”



“It felt like working with a childhood friend, so it made the song-writing process that much more fun.”



The 44-year-old artist said he usually makes an effort so that younger artists do not feel uncomfortable around him, but with Suga, Psy said he barely felt the age gap.



“He wasn’t just my junior in the business but I felt he was truly my friend,” he said, adding, “If he thinks of me as a bestie, that’s great for me.”







Psy and Suga speak about their collaboration in teaser videos for “That That” (prod. Suga). (P Nation)