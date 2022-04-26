Lam Research opens $100m R&D center in Korea

Lam Research CEO Tim Archer speaks at the opening ceremony of the company’s new research center in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, Tuesday. (Lam Research)

US chip equipment maker Lam Research on Tuesday opened a new technology center in South Korea, extending its global research network connecting the US and Europe.



The new center, called Lam Research Technology Center, is located on a 30,000 square-meter site within an industrial complex in Yongin, some 50 kilometers southeast of Seoul. The industrial complex is among the key semiconductor clusters here. The company has spent $100 million for the new research and development center.



Lam Research, the world’s No. 3 chip equipment maker, said its responsiveness to client needs will be greatly bolstered in the whole process of chip making. The company completed the construction of the new facility in February after breaking ground in July 2020.



Equipped with a state-of-art cleanroom, the center has the capacity for future expansion, the company added. Its Korean headquarters, located in the neighboring area of Pangyo, is also expected to be relocated soon for better efficiency and speedier decision-making. Currently, some 100 researchers work at the new center.



The Lam Research Technology Center in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province (Lam Research)