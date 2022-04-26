 Back To Top
Business

Lam Research opens $100m R&D center in Korea

By Lee Ji-yoon
Published : Apr 26, 2022 - 15:34       Updated : Apr 26, 2022 - 15:34
Lam Research CEO Tim Archer speaks at the opening ceremony of the company’s new research center in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, Tuesday. (Lam Research)
US chip equipment maker Lam Research on Tuesday opened a new technology center in South Korea, extending its global research network connecting the US and Europe.

The new center, called Lam Research Technology Center, is located on a 30,000 square-meter site within an industrial complex in Yongin, some 50 kilometers southeast of Seoul. The industrial complex is among the key semiconductor clusters here. The company has spent $100 million for the new research and development center.

Lam Research, the world’s No. 3 chip equipment maker, said its responsiveness to client needs will be greatly bolstered in the whole process of chip making. The company completed the construction of the new facility in February after breaking ground in July 2020.

Equipped with a state-of-art cleanroom, the center has the capacity for future expansion, the company added. Its Korean headquarters, located in the neighboring area of Pangyo, is also expected to be relocated soon for better efficiency and speedier decision-making. Currently, some 100 researchers work at the new center. 
The Lam Research Technology Center in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province (Lam Research)
“The Lam Research Korea Technology Center is a powerful extension to our global lab network,” said Tim Archer, president and CEO of Lam Research. “By enabling deeper technology partnerships with our customers, this new facility further strengthens our ability to develop next generation solutions faster.”

At the center’s opening ceremony, Archer noted, “Global demand for semiconductors and semiconductor manufacturing equipment remains strong. The ongoing chip shortage illuminates the need for greater capability throughout the semiconductor ecosystem – and I’m proud to say that Lam is committed to making the investments required to meet growing demands.”

Lee Sang-won, president of Lam Research Korea, also said that the new technology center will embody the company’s dedication to continuing its partnership with Korean chipmakers. “This new R&D center will provide an outstanding venue where those efforts can continue and will contribute to the strengthening of the K-semiconductor industry ecosystem for many years to come.”

South Korea, home to Samsung Electronics and SK hynix, is one of the top buyers of chip equipment. Last year, Korea spent $25 billion in related purchases, within close reach of China’s $29 billion and Taiwan’s $24.9 billion.

By Lee Ji-yoon (jylee@heraldcorp.com)
