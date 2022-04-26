Louis Vuitton to open first-ever pop-up restaurant in Seoul

Pierre Sang at Louis Vuitton, French luxury brand Louis Vuitton’s first pop-up restaurant, located on the fourth floor of the brand’s flagship boutique Louis Vuitton Maison Seoul in Cheongdam-dong, southern Seoul (Louis Vuitton)
French luxury brand Louis Vuitton is set to open its first ever pop-up restaurant at its flagship boutique in Cheongdam-dong, southern Seoul, in May.
Pierre Sang at Louis Vuitton will be open on the fourth floor of Louis Vuitton Maison Seoul from May 4 to June 10, serving French cuisine inspired by seasonal ingredients, according to the company.
The pop-up restaurant will offer daily multi-course lunch and dinner service from noon to 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., respectively. Coffee and tea will be available from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Reservations must be made via restaurant reservation app Catchtable.
The restaurant will be headed by Korea-born French chef Pierre Sang Boyer, who is widely known as a finalist on the French TV show “Top Chef” in 2011.
Boyer, who owns five restaurants in Paris, visited Cheong Wa Dae with the former French president Francois Hollande in 2015.
“I would like to thank Louis Vuitton for inviting me to be the first chef to open the Louis Vuitton Maison. My passion for cooking began upon leaving Korea at the age of seven to be with my family in Auvergne, France,” Boyer said in a statement.
“I sought to reflect my double DNA in my cuisine as I set foot in the Parisian restaurant scene in 2012. I am delighted to bring you my French cuisine with a Korean twist using seasonal, local and exceptional quality ingredients,” the statement further read.
The interior of Pierre Sang at Louis Vuitton features marble-top tables, bronze walls and the brand’s signature monogram flowers on its ceiling. Leftover leather will be transformed into napkin holders featuring prints of the brand’s mascot Vivienne.
By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com
)