[Photo News] Permission to be spicy

Samyang Foods' Buldak promotional booth at BTS' concert in Las Vegas (Samyang Foods)

Samyang Foods attracted 40,000 visitors to the promotional booth of its signature spicy noodle dish Buldak, over four days on the sidelines of BTS concerts in Las Vegas earlier this month, the company said Tuesday.





Samyang Foods' Buldak promotional booth at BTS' concert in Las Vegas (Samyang Foods)