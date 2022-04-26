 Back To Top
Life&Style

[Photo News] Permission to be spicy

By Kan Hyeong-woo
Published : Apr 26, 2022 - 14:45       Updated : Apr 26, 2022 - 14:45
Samyang Foods' Buldak promotional booth at BTS' concert in Las Vegas (Samyang Foods)
Samyang Foods' Buldak promotional booth at BTS' concert in Las Vegas (Samyang Foods)
Samyang Foods attracted 40,000 visitors to the promotional booth of its signature spicy noodle dish Buldak, over four days on the sidelines of BTS concerts in Las Vegas earlier this month, the company said Tuesday.

Samyang Foods' Buldak promotional booth at BTS' concert in Las Vegas (Samyang Foods)
Samyang Foods' Buldak promotional booth at BTS' concert in Las Vegas (Samyang Foods)
Samyang Foods was the main sponsor of the K-pop superstars’ concerts in the US as it commemorated the 10th anniversary of Buldak.

By Kan Hyeong-woo (hwkan@heraldcorp.com)
