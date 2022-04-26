 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Entertainment

Boy group Astro to drop 3rd studio album next month

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 26, 2022 - 11:14       Updated : Apr 26, 2022 - 11:15
This photo provided by Fantagio is a teaser image for K-pop boy group Astro's upcoming album. (Fantagio)
This photo provided by Fantagio is a teaser image for K-pop boy group Astro's upcoming album. (Fantagio)

K-pop boy group Astro will return with its third full-length album next month, the group's management agency said Tuesday.

The six-member group will drop the album titled "Drive to the Starry Road" on May 16, Fantagio said.

It will be the band's first studio album since "All Yours" was released about a year ago.

The band, which consists of members MJ, JinJin, Moonbin, Rocky, Sanha and Cha Eun-woo, debuted in 2016 with the EP "Spring Up." It has since released hit songs, such as "Crazy Sexy Cool," "Baby" and "Confession."

The group is set to hold back-to-back concerts Thursday and Friday in Seoul. The shows will also be streamed live online, according to the agency. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114