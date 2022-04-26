Boy group Astro to drop 3rd studio album next month

This photo provided by Fantagio is a teaser image for K-pop boy group Astro's upcoming album. (Fantagio)

K-pop boy group Astro will return with its third full-length album next month, the group's management agency said Tuesday.

The six-member group will drop the album titled "Drive to the Starry Road" on May 16, Fantagio said.

It will be the band's first studio album since "All Yours" was released about a year ago.

The band, which consists of members MJ, JinJin, Moonbin, Rocky, Sanha and Cha Eun-woo, debuted in 2016 with the EP "Spring Up." It has since released hit songs, such as "Crazy Sexy Cool," "Baby" and "Confession."

The group is set to hold back-to-back concerts Thursday and Friday in Seoul. The shows will also be streamed live online, according to the agency. (Yonhap)