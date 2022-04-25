Yoon adds voice to prosecution reform controversy as bipartisan compromise starts to crumble

President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol indirectly voiced opposition to the controversial prosecution reform bill as the prosecution continues to vocally oppose the political circle’s move to strip investigative powers from the law enforcement agency.
Rep. Bae Hyun-jin, spokesperson for the president-elect, said in a press briefing Monday that Yoon asked the political community to deeply reflect on what’s needed for the people, saying “no politics can prevail over the people.”
“President-elect Yoon urged the entire political community to deeply consider the ways to protect the values of the Constitution and the lives of the people, and pool their wisdom,” Bae said.
“We believe that the gigantic ruling party will not arbitrarily push for enactment while the people voice concerns,” the spokesperson added.
The remarks are effectively seen as opposition to the compromise reached between the conservative People Power Party and its rival Democratic Party of Korea.
The agreement was to push a bill that would reduce the prosecution’s investigative powers to corruption and economic crimes before removing the investigative powers completely 18 months later. Bae said Yoon is attentive to discussions unfolding at the National Assembly.
The Democratic Party, controlling over 170 lawmaker seats out of 300 in the National Assembly, has been pushing to pass a bill that would completely strip investigative powers from the prosecution, which has often faced criticism of abusing its power and authority for political purposes.
The legislative move has been met with fierce opposition from almost all related sectors as well as the People Power Party, which essentially had no option but to stage a filibuster to block the bill from enactment. Public sentiment towards the bill has also been negative, which prompted the political circle to reach a compromise Friday.
National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug brokered a deal between the two parties and defused the tensions over the controversial bill, but the deal still brewed immense criticism from in and out of the political circle, as it still was poised to rid investigative powers from the prosecution.
Criticism continued over the weekend, and many in the judiciary denounced politicians for essentially finding a means to free themselves from investigations in the future. This prompted the People Power Party to officially announce it would break away from the Friday compromise and start over the discussion process.
Lee Jun-seok, chairman of the People Power Party, on Monday suggested lawmakers hold a public hearing on the prosecution reform bill, saying that many worry the compromise lacks details on who can investigate crimes on elections those concerning public figures.
“To pass laws that are demanded by the people, it would be best to reveal as much information as possible to the people and open discussions than holding negotiations within time limits and putting others under pressure,” Lee said in a senior party official meeting Monday.
Going against public sentiment is detrimental for parties preparing for local elections in June. According to People Power Party’s internal analysis, around 70 percent of the public was discontent with the compromise reached between the rival parties.
The Democratic Party immediately denounced the People Power Party for breaking the compromise, threatening that the liberal party will push for enactment of its original draft of the bill if the conservative party officially breaks the agreement.
“The Democratic Party of Korea will not allow any attempts from the People Power Party to nullify the compromise reached between the rival parties,” Rep. Yun Ho-jung, head of the emergency steering committee for the Democratic Party, said in a meeting Monday.
“If the People Power Party breaks the compromise, we will immediately work to pass the prosecution reform bill (by ourselves) at the National Assembly.”
The prosecution has fiercely opposed any moves to strip investigative powers from itself, with its senior leaders expressing intent to resign over the “unconstitutional moves” occurring inside the political circle.
Prosecutor General Kim Oh-soo again offered to resign Friday after the rival parties announced to compromise, and so did the chiefs of all six high prosecutors’ offices across the country. President Moon Jae-in was expected to officially sign off on Kim’s resignation soon.
In a meeting with reporters Monday, Kim reiterated his objection to the bipartisan proposal, arguing the compromise is only a delay to the “unconstitutional” abolition of the prosecution’s investigative powers. The chief prosecutor emphasized he was not informed of the compromise beforehand.
“If the prosecution cannot investigate public officials and election crimes, the country’s capability of responding to corruption of public officials and election meddling crimes will decrease greatly,” he told reporters.
Kim asked Moon and the National Assembly to form a special committee to hold discussions on the criminal justice system by involving those from rival parties and all related sectors. He added his offer to resign came to take responsibility and express views as the head of the prosecution even if he has time left to serve in the role.
By Ko Jun-tae (ko.juntae@heraldcorp.com
)