 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
KIS
National

S. Korea’s daily COVID-19 cases dip to 11-week low

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Apr 25, 2022 - 15:13       Updated : Apr 25, 2022 - 15:13
A scene from a COVID-19 testing station in Seoul (Yonhap)
A scene from a COVID-19 testing station in Seoul (Yonhap)

South Korea’s daily COVID-19 infections went down to the 30,000s on Sunday, the first time in nearly 11 weeks, government data showed Monday.

According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, the country reported 34,370 new COVID-19 cases during the 24 hours of Sunday. The total caseload reached 16,929,564.

The daily figure dropped to the 30,000s for the first time since Feb. 28, when the government reported 36,713 new COVID-19 cases. It was also the lowest since the 27,435 reported on Feb. 4.

The latest drop came as South Korea has seen a broad downward trend in infections.

The number of COVID-19 cases reported on Monday was nearly half of the figure reported a day earlier, 64,725. It was also down by some 13,000, when compared to 47,730 cases reported a week ago.

On Sunday, the number of severe cases also fell to 688, down 53 from the previous day’s 726.

The number of people who died from COVID-19, was 110, up from the 109 deaths reported a day prior. The death toll from COVID-19 came to 22,243, and the fatality rate was 0.13 percent.

The number of COVID-19 patients who are under at-home treatment too increased by 41,259 to reach 509,696 as of midnight Sunday.


By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114