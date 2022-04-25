S. Korea’s daily COVID-19 cases dip to 11-week low

A scene from a COVID-19 testing station in Seoul (Yonhap)
South Korea’s daily COVID-19 infections went down to the 30,000s on Sunday, the first time in nearly 11 weeks, government data showed Monday.
According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, the country reported 34,370 new COVID-19 cases during the 24 hours of Sunday. The total caseload reached 16,929,564.
The daily figure dropped to the 30,000s for the first time since Feb. 28, when the government reported 36,713 new COVID-19 cases. It was also the lowest since the 27,435 reported on Feb. 4.
The latest drop came as South Korea has seen a broad downward trend in infections.
The number of COVID-19 cases reported on Monday was nearly half of the figure reported a day earlier, 64,725. It was also down by some 13,000, when compared to 47,730 cases reported a week ago.
On Sunday, the number of severe cases also fell to 688, down 53 from the previous day’s 726.
The number of people who died from COVID-19, was 110, up from the 109 deaths reported a day prior. The death toll from COVID-19 came to 22,243, and the fatality rate was 0.13 percent.
The number of COVID-19 patients who are under at-home treatment too increased by 41,259 to reach 509,696 as of midnight Sunday.
By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com
)