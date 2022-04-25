 Back To Top
Finance

[Photo News] Under one roof

By Jung Min-kyung
Published : Apr 25, 2022 - 15:56       Updated : Apr 25, 2022 - 15:56
(Hana Bank)
(Hana Bank)
The entrance to a joint brick-and-mortar branch launched by Hana Bank and Woori Bank is seen in Shinbong-dong of Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, on Monday. It is the first such joint branch in the local banking industry that has seen a growing number of closures in recent years with lenders focusing on mobile and online businesses. The idea of opening a co-branch is to offset customer inconvenience, particularly among elderly who are unfamiliar with digital banking, officials say.

By Jung Min-kyung (mkjung@heraldcorp.com)
