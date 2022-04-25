Online seminar to discuss now and future of Hallyu





A seminar that will shed light on the current state and future of Korean culture will take place online Wednesday, the organizers said Monday.



Co-hosted by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and Korea Tourism Organization, the seminar, titled “The Spirit of the Times as Reflected in K-Culture” will start with a keynote speech from Pier Luigi Sacco, a professor of cultural economics at IULM University Milan.



Other participants include domestic and international experts in international cooperation, tourism, content and media, including Stephen Duncombe, a professor at Gallatin School of Individual Studies, New York University, as well as Sam Richards, a professor of sociology at Penn State University. Kim Sun-hyuk, a public administration professor at Korea University, and researchers from the Korea Culture & Tourism Institute will also share their insights.



The first K-Culture conference will discuss the implications of Hallyu while the second session will explore policy initiatives for a sustainable Korean Wave. A roundtable discussion led by KDI professor Lee Tae-jun will include five panelists discussing various Hallyu-related topics before wrapping up the seminar.



The online stream will begin at 2 p.m. on Wednesday via the YouTube channel of the Korea Tourism Organization. Simultaneous English and Korean interpretation will be provided.



(gypark@heraldcorp.com)