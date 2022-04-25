 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Life&Style

Online seminar to discuss now and future of Hallyu

By Park Ga-young
Published : Apr 25, 2022 - 17:06       Updated : Apr 25, 2022 - 17:06


A seminar that will shed light on the current state and future of Korean culture will take place online Wednesday, the organizers said Monday.

Co-hosted by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and Korea Tourism Organization, the seminar, titled “The Spirit of the Times as Reflected in K-Culture” will start with a keynote speech from Pier Luigi Sacco, a professor of cultural economics at IULM University Milan.

Other participants include domestic and international experts in international cooperation, tourism, content and media, including Stephen Duncombe, a professor at Gallatin School of Individual Studies, New York University, as well as Sam Richards, a professor of sociology at Penn State University. Kim Sun-hyuk, a public administration professor at Korea University, and researchers from the Korea Culture & Tourism Institute will also share their insights.

The first K-Culture conference will discuss the implications of Hallyu while the second session will explore policy initiatives for a sustainable Korean Wave. A roundtable discussion led by KDI professor Lee Tae-jun will include five panelists discussing various Hallyu-related topics before wrapping up the seminar.

The online stream will begin at 2 p.m. on Wednesday via the YouTube channel of the Korea Tourism Organization. Simultaneous English and Korean interpretation will be provided.

(gypark@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114