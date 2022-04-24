 Back To Top
Business

Pokemon craze extends to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3

Limited package including five Pokemon stickers comes with 1.28m won price tag

By Lee Seung-ku
Published : Apr 24, 2022 - 16:57       Updated : Apr 24, 2022 - 16:58
Galaxy Z Flip 3 Pokemon Edition package (Samsung Electronics)
Galaxy Z Flip 3 Pokemon Edition package (Samsung Electronics)
Samsung Electronics said Sunday that it is launching its limited smartphone package, Galaxy Z Flip 3 Pokemon edition on Monday.

The package was co-designed with the Pokemon franchise and Nintendo to include a wide range of Pokemon themed accessories such as a Pikachu key ring, a Pokemon palette, a Pokedex design pouch, a Monsterball Pop socket and a selection of five different Pokemon stickers.

The electronics giant has worked with 40 different brands to create accessories for its electronics and has been leading the trend in phone decorating, said Samsung authorities.

Samsung has previously co-designed a limited edition Galaxy Z Flip 3 phone with fashion designer Thom Browne and an assortment of wireless earphone and smartwatch accessories with fashion brand Maison Kitsune.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 Pokemon edition will be available for purchase online starting midnight on Monday from the Samsung website, Galaxy Campus Store and online shopping mall 11Street for 1.28 million won ($1,029).

By Lee Seung-ku (seungku99@heraldcorp.com)
