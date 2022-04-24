Inflation in S. Korea 2nd highest in Asia: IMF

A supermarket in Seoul. (Yonhap)
The InternationalMonetary Fund said inflation in South Korea would hit 4 percent this year, second behind only New Zealand in a list of eight advanced economies in the Asia and Pacific region, in part because of the war in Ukraine.
The projection comes as Asia’s fourth-largest economy is seen as sliding into stagflation, a condition where rising inflation and shrinking economic growth coexist.
In its latest World Economic Outlook, the IMF forecast inflation of 4 percent in South Korea, a jump from 1.6 percent from October last year in what is also the second-highest hike in the six-month period after New Zealand, which is expected to see prices jump 5.9 percent this year. Wellington’s October forecast was 2.2 percent.
Forecasts for the US and countries in Europe were 7.7 percent and an average of 5.5 percent, respectively.
Adding to South Korea’s gloomy economic outlook is its growth forecast this year, which the IMF cut this time to 2.5 percent from 3 percent in January.
“Economic damage from the conflict will contribute to a significant slowdown in global growth in 2022 and add to inflation,” the IMF said, referring to the war in Ukraine and adding that global growth will slow to 3.6 percent in 2022 and 2023, from 6.1 percent in 2021.
Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki, who said in December last year the economy would grow 3.1 percent this year, admitted that the growth projection was unreachable at a meeting with foreign correspondents this month.
Hong, who doubles as deputy prime minister, added the government would have to revise the target once President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol takes office on May 10.
Runway inflation combined with falling economic growth are expected to continue for the time being, and experts have said the government should keep prices stable.
“We knew we would be forced to deal with these stagflation concerns, so there is nothing really new to the problem, which is largely coming from outside, like fuel costs,” said Sung Tae-yoon, an economics professor at Yonsei University.
He said, “What we need right now is to keep the prices stable and that’s why a rate hike is inevitable. The hike would also prevent capital outflow from here to the US or other advanced economies.”
The Bank of Korea has already lifted the benchmark rate three times this year, in January, February and just two weeks ago, to 1.5 percent.
But experts have said the central bank needed to be more aggressive in lifting borrowing costs further to curb inflation.
By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com
)