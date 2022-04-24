What does rise of metaverse hold for future?

As the metaverse becomes more prevalent across all industries on the back of greater investments and technological advancements, The Korea Herald and the American Chamber of Commerce in Korea are co-hosting a forum to discuss what the next web revolution holds for the future.



The joint forum, slated to be held on May 2 at Four Seasons Seoul, has invited a number of business leaders and experts in the metaverse sector to share their insights on the ascending metaverse and how it will play an integral role across various areas.



Steve Park, Facebook parent Meta’s director of public policy in Korea and Japan, will open the session with a talk about the mechanism of metaverse technology and the global platform giant’s commitment to building the metaverse in Korea along with its programs and initiatives to contribute to the country’s augmented and virtual reality ecosystem.



Lee Mi-yeon, SK Telecom’s metaverse company partnership team leader, is expected to lay out how South Korea’s largest telecommunication firm by number of mobile subscribers will look to go global with its metaverse service, ifland.



Patrick Yoon, Korea’s managing director at Crypto.com. will deliver a speech on global trends for the methods of digital transactions and nonfungible tokens.



The presentations will be followed by a panel discussion on the implications of the metaverse for businesses, according to the organizers.



The Korea Herald CEO Choi Jin-young and AmCham Korea Chairman and CEO James Kim will deliver the opening remarks. Science Minister Lim Hye-sook and Rep. Jo Seoung-lae, vice chair of the National Assembly’s Science, ICT, Broadcasting and Communications Committee, will also give congratulatory remarks at the event.



Registration for the two-hour forum, which will provide simultaneous interpretation for Korean and English, is scheduled to be closed Thursday. More information about the event is available on the website of AmCham Korea.

