New infections below 100,000 for 4th day amid ebbing omicron wave

This undated file photo provided by Soonchunhyang University Hospital shows its COVID-19 treatment clinic in Seoul. (Yonhap)

South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases stayed below 100,000 for the fourth day in a row Sunday as the omicron wave is gradually slowing down.

The country added 64,725 new COVID-19 infections, including 36 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 16,895,194, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

The death toll from COVID-19 came to 22,133, up 109 from the previous day. The fatality rate was 0.13 percent. The number of critically ill patients came to 726, down from 738 a day earlier. (Yonhap)