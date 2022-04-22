 Back To Top
S. Korea verifying report of death of volunteer fighter in Ukraine

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 22, 2022 - 21:22       Updated : Apr 22, 2022 - 21:22
This photo shows the headquarters of the foreign ministry in Seoul. (Yonhap)
South Korea's foreign ministry said Friday that it is ascertaining the veracity of intelligence that at least one of its nationals participating in the Ukraine war as a volunteer fighter has died.

Currently, four South Korean nationals are known to have entered Ukraine without government authorization to join the war, the ministry said.

"The government recently obtained intelligence from relevant countries that there are deaths among our nationals participating as volunteer soldiers in the Ukraine war and is confirming its veracity through various channels," the ministry said.

The ministry expressed "serious concern" over their safety amid intensifying fighting in Ukraine's southeast and urged them to leave the country quickly. (Yonhap)
