Gen Z fuels Y2K fashion revival

Jennie of Blackpink wears a white crop top with a denim jacket and jeans (left) and a white crop top, black leather jacket and low-rise pants. (Jennie’s Instagram)

Fashion trends constantly change but they also come back full circle every two or three decades, backed by generational changes as well as fashion designers taking inspiration from old trends to translate them into “modern” styles.



Y2K era fashion trends from the late 1990s and early-to-mid 2000s were seen on the runways at many spring-summer 2022 shows and Generation Z -- those born between mid-1990s to early 2010s -- can’t seem to get enough.



Y2K fashion was a fad among celebrities and influencers last year, but it has been drawing greater attention this year.



Data compiled by Kakao Style’s mobile shopping app Zigzag, whose major customers are in their teens and 20s, showed that search volume for Y2K jumped 61 times on-year in January and February. The sales of fashion items tagged as Y2K also surged 18 times on-year in the cited period.





BTS’ RM is dressed in a yellow varsity jacket. (Louis Vuitton‘s Instagram)

Members of girl group Itzy wear vivid green colored crop tops with cargo pants. (H&M)

Following the trend set by global luxury brands, Korean fashion companies have launched Y2K fashion products this spring-summer season. Iconic Y2K fashion items include low-rise pants or skirts, high-waisted pants or high-waisted skirts, cable-knit sweaters, crop tops, varsity jackets, vivid color schemes and denim-on-denim looks.



A 22-year-old woman, who wished to be identified by her surname Mun, told The Korea Herald that crop tops are her favorite fashion items these days.



“After seeing photos of pretty and slim singers and actors wearing crop tops on Instagram, I wanted to try it out, too. However, I didn’t know it was called a Y2K fashion item,” she said. “I remember my aunt once calling the outfit ‘belly button tee.’ I think it’s pretty interesting to see the trend from my aunt‘s younger days returning in my 20s.”



Experts said that the Y2K fashion trend has reemerged lately fueled by people’s desire for freedom during the COVID-19 pandemic, having had to spend more time at home without expressing their identities through their outfits.





Yoona wears a low-rise skirt and a crop sweater. (Miu Miu’s Twitter)