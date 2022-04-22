 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Entertainment

'Boy With Luv' becomes first BTS video to surpass 1.5b YouTube views

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 22, 2022 - 10:06       Updated : Apr 22, 2022 - 10:07
This photo, provided by Big Hit Music on Friday, shows an image celebrating 1.5 billion YouTube views garnered by the music video of 2019 BTS hit
This photo, provided by Big Hit Music on Friday, shows an image celebrating 1.5 billion YouTube views garnered by the music video of 2019 BTS hit "Boy With Luv." (Big Hit Music)

The music video for K-pop superstars BTS' 2019 hit song "Boy With Luv" has become the group's first video to exceed 1.5 billion views on YouTube.

The song hit the milestone at about 5 p.m. Thursday, five months after surpassing 1.4 billion views in November, according to the group's agency Big Hit Music.

It became the first BTS music video to garner more than 1.5 billion views.

The upbeat track, featuring American singer-songwriter Halsey, was released in April 2019 as part of the band's sixth EP "Map of the Soul: Persona." After debuting at No. 8 on Billboard's Hot 100 main singles chart upon its release, the song was on the chart for eight consecutive weeks.

Including "Boy With Luv," the K-pop septet now has a total of 36 music videos that have garnered more than 100 million views. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114