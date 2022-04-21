Lee Jun-ho, Yonna to star in new rom-com ‘King the Land’

Lee Jun-ho (left) and Yoona (JYP Entertainment, S.M. Entertainment)
Singers and actors Lee Jun-ho and Yoona are set to star in an upcoming rom-com with the working title “King the Land.”
According to local production company Npio Entertainment, the actors are confirmed to play the lead characters in the series and filming is scheduled to begin in the fall.
While Lee plays an heir to a conglomerate, Yoona takes the role of a hotelier.
Lee, who debuted as part of JYP boy band 2PM, made his name as an actor after starring in various hit series, including KBS “Good Manager” on KBS in 2017. The 32-year-old actor found recent success on MBC’s “The Red Sleeve” last year.
Meanwhile Yoona, 31, of girl group Girls’ Generation, has continued her acting career in both TV and film, including “Confidential Assignment” (2017), MBC’s “The King in Love” (2018), “Exit” (2019), “Miracle” (2020) and JTBC’s “Hush” (2020-21).
By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com
)