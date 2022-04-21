 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Finance

Seoul shares end higher on chip advance

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 21, 2022 - 16:30       Updated : Apr 21, 2022 - 16:31
An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Friday. (Yonhap)
An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Friday. (Yonhap)

South Korean shares closed higher on Thursday as institutional investors picked up large-cap chipmakers. The Korean won weakened against the US dollar.

After a choppy session, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) went up 9.52 points, or 0.35 percent, to 2,728.21 points.

Around 988 million shares worth some 9.87 trillion won ($8 billion) changed hands, with gainers slightly outnumbering losers 443 to 400.

Institutions scooped up a net 637.2 billion won worth of stocks, while foreigners and individuals offloaded a net 59.5 billion won and 567.2 billion won, respectively.

Overnight, the US stock markets ended mixed due to Netflix's slump.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.71 percent due to IBM's rise, while the S&P500 fell 0.06 percent and the Nasdaq was down 1.22 percent.

"Investors' appetite for risky assets improved as US futures strengthened," Daeshin Securities analyst Lee Kyung-min said.

Most large-cap stocks traded higher across the board.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics went up 0.45 percent to 67,700 won, major battery maker LG Energy Solution climbed 0.11 percent to 437,000 won. Major chipmaker SK hynix added 0.44 percent to 113,000 won.

In contrast, IT giant Naver went down 1.9 percent to 309,500 won due to its disappointing first-quarter earnings report.

The local currency closed at 1,239 on against the US dollar, down 2.9 won from the previous session. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114