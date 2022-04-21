 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Business

Pengsoo featured in AFoCO campaign

By Lee Seung-ku
Published : Apr 21, 2022 - 15:38       Updated : Apr 21, 2022 - 15:38
AFoCO employees pose behind EBS penguin mascot Pengsoo at one of the organization’s campaign events. (AFoCO)
AFoCO employees pose behind EBS penguin mascot Pengsoo at one of the organization’s campaign events. (AFoCO)
South Korea’s beloved penguin character, Pengsoo, has been featured in a campaign promoted by Asian Forest Cooperation Organization to raise public awareness of sustainable forest management in Asia.

AFoCO is an intergovernmental organization which launched in 2018 to combat climate change and foster sustainable management of Asia’s forests.

The organization has been hosting the #REForest2022 challenge, which stands for Rescue Earth’s Forests, since March 21 to promote public solidarity and awareness on environmental issues. The event ends on Friday.

Pengsoo took part in the challenge by posting a picture of himself buried in the ground to the neck on his official Instagram. The penguin mascot created by EBS, a public educational broadcasting station, said he buried himself to symbolize tree planting, or ”Pengsoop,“ a compound word meaning “Peng forest” in Korean to “raise awareness of the recent forest fires.”

To take part in the challenge, participants are required to post a video on Instagram performing a mission with the hashtag #REForest2022. They can choose from a range of simple missions including planting trees, introducing houseplants, picking up trash and using reusable cups. AFoCO said it will plant one mangrove tree in Vietnam with SK’s forestry beauty brand, Soofe’e, for every entry.

By Lee Seung-ku and (seungku99@heraldcorp.com) and Lee Kwon-hyung (kwonhl@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114