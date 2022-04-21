Hangang Park named third most picturesque park in the world

A panoramic view of Seoul’s Hangang Park (Courtesy of Vau Kim)



South Korea’s Hangang Park, or Han River Park, has been named the world’s third most Instagram-worthy park.



With the goal of helping to reduce metropolitan cities’ carbon emissions, green energy experts at the United Kingdom-based comparison website Uswitch analyzed Instagram data to find the most picturesque parks and gardens around the world in an article published earlier this month.



Hangang Park, made up of 12 riverside parks along the Han River, is one of the beloved spaces for Seoulites to escape the chaos of city traffic and take emotional refuge.



The Seoul Metropolitan Government planted 90,000 trees in the park to tackle fine dust, car emissions and noise pollution.



The trees, art installations, outdoor concert venues, swimming pools, skateboard parks and museum are some of the facilities that make Hangang Park special.



Nearly 750,000 images of Hangang Park have been posted on Instagram, featuring tourists, visitors and the iconic “Seoul” sign.



An image of New York City’s Central Park (Courtesy of Harry Gillen)



New York City’s Central Park was named as the world’s most picturesque park, with over 7.9 million hashtags on Instagram as of the Uswitch article‘s publication on April 7.



Central Park consists of 18,000 trees on 341 hectares of land which remove nearly 453 metric tons of carbon dioxide each year. Thus, the park is helping to clean the air of the vast city, according to the findings by Uswitch.



The second most picturesque park in the world title went to Hyde Park in London, which racked up a total of 2.3 million hashtags on Instagram.



An image of London’s Hyde Park (Courtesy of Markus Freise)