[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Cheongnamdae Spring Flower Festival



The Cheongnamdae Spring Flower Festival will run through May 8 at Cheongnamdae in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province.



Once a private villa used by former presidents of South Korea, Cheongnamdae opened to the public in 2003.



Surrounded by spring flowers, the festival welcomes visitors of all ages with various sculptures, art paintings and wild flowers.



Cheongnamdae is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and closed every Monday.



Admission fees range from 3,000 won to 5,000 won for children, teenagers and adults.



Online reservation is required.



Updated information can be found at www.chnam.chungbuk.go.kr/index.do.









The Chollipo Magnolia Festival will run through April 24 at Chollipo Arboretum in Taean, South Chungcheong Province.



The festival is held at the magnolia garden of the arboretum, which only opens during the festival period.



The visitors can hear learn about different plants and flowers with a gardener.



Popular Instagram photo zones, surrounded by magnolias and daffodils, welcome flower-loving visitors to enjoy the spring atmosphere.



Tickets are 40,000 won per person and can be booked online via Naver Booking.



More information can be found at



The Lotus Lantern Festival, known as Yeon Deung Hoe, is set to start April 29 and run through May 1 at various places in Seoul, including the streets of Jongno-gu, along the Cheonggye Stream and at the Buddhist temples Bongeunsa and Jogyesa.



The lanterns are lit to convey a wish for peace and happiness.



Various programs are offered during the three-day festival free of charge.



The lantern parade, which starts at Dongdaemun Gate in Jongno-gu, central Seoul, and proceeds to Jogyesa, will start at 7 p.m. on April 30.



Visitors can take part in cultural activities held on the streets near Jogyesa from noon to 7 p.m. on May 1.



More information can be found at



The Hueree Hydrangea Festival will run through May 31 at Hueree Natural Park on Jeju Island.



Visitors can stroll around the park, near South Korea’s highest peak Hallasan, and enjoy the spring breeze.



The annual festival highlights Jeju Island’s splendid scenery and its colorful hydrangeas with photo zones. For children, there is horse riding and a small parade of Jeju black pigs as well.



The event is open to people of all ages, and admission fees vary by age and programs.



Updated information can be found at www.hueree.com and



