SLL aims to become global content provider

SLL CEO Jung Kyung-moon speaks at a press conference held at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Jung-gu, central Seoul, Tuesday. (SLL)



Studio LuluLala, formerly known as JTBC Studios and a subsidiary of cable channel JTBC, will invest 3 trillion won ($2.42 billion) over the next few years into producing 30 TV series and five films, seeking to become a global content studio.



“We have changed our name from JTBC Studio. It reflects our determination to become a leading production company in the world entertainment industry,” SLL CEO Jung Kyung-moon said during a press conference at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Jung-gu, central Seoul, on Tuesday.



Having produced seven series, including JTBC’s “Thirty Nine,” “Forecasting Love and Weather,” KBS’ “It’s Beautiful Now,” Netflix’s “All of Us Are Dead,” SLL has 28 additional dramas and movies on its 2022 slate.



Among them are JTBC’s fantasy drama “The Youngest Son of Sunyang Family (working title),” action thriller “Insider,” Netflix’s “Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area,” Tving’s “Monstrous,” and Disney+’s “Casino.”



Netflix’s new sci-fi “Jung_E,” helmed by “Hellbound” director Yeon Sang-ho and crime film “The Roundup,” the sequel to “The Outlaws” (2017) starring Don Lee who has reprised his role, are among SLL’s upcoming projects as well.



Aiming to enter the US market, SLL acquired US studio Wiip last year.



In a further move to expand overseas, the company will launch a new studio in Japan in the second half of the year to produce Japanese-language titles and provide Korean content.



SLL CEO Jung Kyung-moon (SLL)