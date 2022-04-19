Video showing Ukrainian soldier "saved by" Samsung Galaxy smartphone goes viral

(Reddit)

A video indicating that a Ukrainian soldier was saved from gun shots by a Samsung Galaxy smartphone came under the spotlight on Tuesday.



Posted on social networking platform Reddit, the video shows the Ukrainian soldier reaching into his pocket to pull out what appears to be a Samsung Galaxy S21 FE or Samsung Galaxy S20.



The smartphone has a bullet lodged in it, which appears to have protected the soldier from gun shots.



The video didn‘t carry any text that illustrates what really happened. A person who uploaded the video was not identified, either.



On the post, a redditor commented, “Modern version of the World War I soldier who was saved by some coins in his pocket.” Another left a comment saying, “I have that phone and mobile cover! Nice to know it is bulletproof.”



By Lee Seung-ku (seungku99@heraldcorp.com)