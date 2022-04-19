LG CNS to build AI-powered smart farming platform

(LG CNS)
LG Group’s IT solutions unit LG CNS said Tuesday that it has joined the government’s new smart farming project to build an artificial intelligence-based platform that offers the ultimate guidelines for more efficient and high-yield farming.
The project, launched by the Agriculture Ministry and the local government of South Jeolla Province, aims to create a 543,000 square-meter intelligent farm land in the rural city of Naju, some 355 kilometers south of Seoul, by 2023.
Unlike most of the existing smart farming projects carried out in greenhouses, the new project will build smart farming systems on outdoor fields that make up almost 95 percent of the nation’s total farm land.
LG CNS said its platform will collect and analyze data on the whole process of farming, including crop growth, soil conditions, weather, irrigation and damage from disease, by using diverse technologies like sensors, the Internet of Things and drones.
For instance, a “digital scarecrow,” equipped with AI sensors, radars and speakers, will be deployed to wave off birds and animals on the crop fields, while unmanned drones will be used for operation and maintenance of farming machines.
The firm said it will continue to expand its presence in the field of smart farming, with plans to enter the global market in the long run.
