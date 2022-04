Units of Hyundai Motor’s compact vehicle Casper ready for shipment are sparsely parked at Gwangju Global Motors, a joint venture manufacturing plant between the carmaker and the Gwangju city government on Tuesday. Located in South Korea’s southwestern city of Gwangju, the plant is capable of manufacturing 200 vehicles a day, but suspended its operations due to a prolonged supply shortage triggered by the Shanghai lockdown.By Cho Chung-un ( christory@heraldcorp.com