Samsung offers pickup repair service in Ukraine

A closed Samsung Electronics store on a deserted street after in central Kyiv, Ukraine (Bloomberg)
Samsung Electronics is offering free pickup and delivery repair service for customers in war-torn Ukraine.
According to its Ukraine unit on Tuesday, the Korean tech giant will pick up mobile devices to be repaired for customers living in areas where its service centers cannot be operated, and then deliver the devices to their homes.
All of Samsung’s mobile devices, including smartphones, tablets and smartwatches, are subject to the pickup service, with all costs being covered by the company.
For the new service, the firm said it has teamed up with a local logistics firm called Nova Poshta, pledging to continue support for customers there.
Last month, Samsung announced plans to donate $6 million in humanitarian aid for Ukraine refugees.
Following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, Samsung has suspended shipments of new products to Russia since March 5. In Russia, the company is the largest smartphone maker with more than 30 percent market share.
By Lee Ji-yoon (jylee@heraldcorp.com
)