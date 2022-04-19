Seoul stocks open higher despite Wall Street losses

An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

South Korean stocks opened higher Tuesday despite overnight losses on Wall Street as foreigners and individuals picked up large-cap shares.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 25.21 points, or 0.94 percent, to reach 2,718.42 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

On Monday (local time), US stocks fell in volatile trading amid the possibility of monetary policy tightening by the US Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.11 percent, the S&P 500 lost 0.02 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index went down 0.14 percent.

Large-cap shares in Seoul were trading bullish.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics increased 1.65 percent, key battery maker LG Energy Solution added 1.04 percent and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix went up 2.29 percent.

The Korean won was trading at 1,233.4 won against the US dollar, up 1 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)