US authorities lower COVID-19 travel alert on S. Korea

WASHINGTON -- The United States on Monday shifted its travel advisory on South Korea to the lowest tier of Level 1, a sharp change from the highest warning of Level 4 that was issued in February.



The announcement followed reports that the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has lowered its own travel recommendation on South Korea by a notch from the "Do Not Travel" level. South Korea is reportedly among around 90 nations and other regions that dropped to "Level 3: High" for reduced risks to US visitors to the country from COVID-19, as the CDC website showed that its travel advisory on the East Asian country has been lowered to Level 3.



The Department of State had maintained a Level 4 travel advisory on South Korea since Feb. 15.



Level 1 encourages US visitors to exercise "normal precaution" while visiting their host nation. The department did not offer any specific reasons for the new travel advisory measure for South Korea in a notice posted on its website. (Yonhap)