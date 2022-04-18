ArkData completes disaster recovery system for Kyungpook Univ.

Logo of Kyungpook University (left) and Arkdata

Local data replication solution provider ArkData said Monday that it has successfully completed the development of a disaster recovery system for Kyungpook National University in the southeastern city of Daegu.



The project aims to protect the school’s student database and prevent business disruptions caused by data center failures or natural disasters.



ArkData, specialized in data replication and integration, provides business continuity planning and disaster recovery solutions.



The company said it has installed two key solutions – Ark for Oracle, a disaster recovery configuration system, and Ark for FR 4.0, a real-time file replication system – to complete the school’s recovery system.



These solutions are expected to help the school drastically reduce time for both data recovery and normalization in the event of emergency.



“The latest version of Ark for FR 4.0 boasts high speed, a perfect fit for schools where data is updated constantly,” said ArkData CEO Ko Kwang-yun.



By Lee Seung-ku (seungku99@heraldcorp.com)