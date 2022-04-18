‘Seoul has full potential to become Asia’s next financial center’

Hwang Bo-youn, Seoul’s deputy mayor for economic policy (Seoul Metropolitan Government)

It was 2003, with South Korea still clinging to the euphoria of the 2002 World Cup, that the official roadmap to making Seoul Asia’s financial center was first announced. Hope was in the air and it quickly became a key task for current mayor Oh Se-hoon, who previously served as the city’s mayor from 2006 to 2011.



But the hurdles were too high. Global financial institutions were put off by Korea’s rigid labor market and tight, yet somewhat vague regulations, despite the geopolitical advantage Seoul could offer. They quickly turned their eyes to Singapore, which lured them with lucrative tax benefits and warm weather.



Today, Seoul is more determined than ever to walk the roadmap and catch the eyes of investors and institutions leaving Hong Kong. The time is ripe, the Seoul Metropolitan Government’s point man on its financial hub project says.



“Hong Kong has been Asia’s leading financial center, but with China tightening its grip on the city, it is dealing with new risks and challenges such as an exodus of investors,” Hwang Bo-youn, Seoul’s deputy mayor for economic policy told The Korea Herald in an interview on Thursday.



“Seoul is a few steps behind Singapore and Tokyo time-wise, but our capital can provide financial institutions and investors with the best environment for the state-of-the-art technological development. It has the full potential to become Asia‘s next financial center.“



”This includes a commercialized 5G network service – which is already moving onto 6G – alongside customers who are early adapters and strong infrastructure for IT and AI-related technologies in the era of pay apps and digital banking.”



A major step towards becoming a leading financial center would require easing regulations and improving tax benefits for businesses, according to Hwang.



The financial district of Yeouido in western Seoul (123rf)

For the moment, Seoul’s benefits are restricted to handing out discounted office spaces to international firms seeking to enter Korea. The five-year benefit provides 70 percent of the rent and a maintenance fee for selected businesses at the International Finance Center located in Yeouido, the nation’s financial hub. This is because Seoul is bound under the Restriction Of Special Taxation Act, making it unable to give tax benefits to businesses due to the authorities’ intention to balance the city’s power with other regions.



This is about to change, says Hwang, with President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol pledging to lift such restrictions on Yeouido, allowing the financial district to provide savvy tax benefits to global businesses.



“The incoming president has vowed to designate Yeouido a special economic zone, which will change everything,” Hwang said.



“We plan to create a virtuous cycle of business for the financial institutions, where tax benefits, housing and education for children can be available in a single package for employers and employees.”



Hwang also addressed the nation’s rigid labor market and laws including the 52-hour workweek introduced in 2018 to reduce long working hours. According to the policymaking Financial Services Commission in 2020, the 52-hour law was a major complaint shared by the CEOs of 17 local branches of global financial institutions to then-chairman of the regulator Eun Sung-soo.



“I support the 52-hour workweek, but the law was revised without consideration of different sectors – it needs to become more flexible,” he said.



The Korean law requires all laborers regardless of their positions and sectors to abide by the 52-hour limit, except fund managers and analysts. On the contrary, Hong Kong doesn’t have such labor hour restrictions at all, while Singapore makes exempts depending on the person’s position within the firm or their income.



