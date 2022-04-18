MBC to present new Lego audition program ‘Blockbuster’

Television celebrity Ro Hong-chul shows his excitement for MBC’s upcoming program “Blockbuster: Genius Brick Battle.” (MBC)



Terrestrial broadcaster MBC is set to present a new audition program “Blockbuster: Genius Brick Battle,” a South Korean adaptation of the global hit series “Lego Masters.”



The original show, created by British production company Tuesday’s Child Television and the Lego Group in 2017, features Lego artists competing against each other to wow judges with splendid Lego buildings.



According to the broadcaster, television celebrity Ro Hong-chul will star as the host of the upcoming Lego show, and 10 different teams of contestants are set to compete each other.



“Creating Lego buildings and playing with Lego bricks have changed from having a niche maniacal fandom to being a widely beloved hobby. We hope to delight viewers with brilliant imagination and creativity, presented in the form of Lego blocks,” MBC said in its latest press release on Monday.



The participants will be assigned with various missions in every episode. The winner will be awarded with the coveted title of “Blockbuster Champion.”



The original show “Lego Masters” has been adapted for 15 other international broadcasters, including Fox in the US, TVNZ2 in New Zealand, Atresmedia in Spain and more.



Followed by China’s Shenzhen TV, MBC became the second country to adapt the format in Asia.



“Blockbuster: Genius Brick Battle” will premiere on May 1.



Poster image of “Blockbuster: Genius Brick Battle” (MBC)