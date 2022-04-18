SK Telecom’s digital remastering technology Supernova going global

Supernova's mobile version is displayed at the MWC trade show in Barcelona in February. (SK Telecom)
SK Telecom’s artificial intelligence-powered digital remastering technology Supernova is going global in a new partnership with France’s Verimatrix, a leading provider of content security solutions, the Korean telecom giant said Monday.
Supernova aims to recreate digital content by using AI-powered colorization tool, called DeOldify. The technology has already been widely used in remastering classic content or restoring historic records here. Its smartphone app made its global debut at the MWC trade show in February.
Verimatrix, listed on Amsterdam’s Euronext exchange, is one of the top security solutions providers for digital content and connected devices that supplies its solutions to more than 1,000 telecom carriers and content creators around the world.
Under the partnership, SK Telecom will recreate classic content owned by broadcasting stations or content producers, while Verimatrix will enhance the security of the remastered content. Their target markets include Latin America, Europe and Asia.
“Through this partnership, we hope to introduce Supernova’s competitiveness around the world,” said Kim Hyuk, SK Telecom’s global media support lead. “We will speed up our global expansion, contributing to the spread of K-content.”
By Lee Ji-yoon (jylee@heraldcorp.com
)