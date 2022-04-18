 Back To Top
National

S. Korea's new cases at 10-week low; most virus restrictions lifted

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 18, 2022 - 09:57       Updated : Apr 18, 2022 - 10:03
Streets bustle with people in the popular nightlife district of Hongdae, western Seoul, on Sunday. (Yonhap)
Streets bustle with people in the popular nightlife district of Hongdae, western Seoul, on Sunday. (Yonhap)

South Korea's new coronavirus cases dipped to a 10-week low Monday as omicron began to recede and the country lifted most restrictions to move on from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The country added 47,743 new COVID-19 infections, including 14 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 16,353,495, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

The new tally is slightly fewer than the 49,546 reported Feb. 9 when the omicron variant started to rapidly spread across the country.

The virus peaked at 621,178 cases on March 17, and it has since been retreating. The country reported 107,916 new cases Saturday and 93,001 on Sunday. Last Monday's tally was 90,917.

The death toll from COVID-19 came to 21,224, up 132 from the previous day. The fatality rate was 0.13 percent. The number of critically ill patients came to 850, down 43 from a day ago.

South Korea lifted most coronavirus restrictions Monday, except the mask mandate, in a major step toward returning to pre-pandemic life.

Small businesses are now allowed to operate without constraints on hours and capacity. The 10-person cap on private gatherings was also removed.

As of midnight Sunday, 44.53 million, or 86.8 percent of the 52 million population, had fully been vaccinated, and 33 million, or 64.3 percent, had received booster shots, the KDCA said. (Yonhap)

