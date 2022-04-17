 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
National

S. Korea to hold NSC meeting on NK military activities: Cheong Wa Dae

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 17, 2022 - 11:15       Updated : Apr 17, 2022 - 11:18
Cheong Wa Dae's National Security Office chief Suh Hoon (Yonhap)
Cheong Wa Dae's National Security Office chief Suh Hoon (Yonhap)

South Korea is set to convene a session of the presidential National Security Council (NSC) on Sunday to discuss North Korea's weekend launch of two projectiles, Cheong Wa Dae said.

Suh Hoon, director of national security at the presidential office, plans to preside over the NSC session after the North's state media reported the country had test-fired a new tactical guided weapon to improve the efficiency of tactical nuclear operations.

South Korea's military said that it had detected the North's launch of two projectiles into the East Sea at 6 p.m. Saturday. They flew 110 kilometers at an apogee of around 25 km and a top speed of Mach 4, it added.

Following a briefing on the launch, President Moon Jae-in directed the military to exhaustively check North Korean military movements and thoroughly manage the security situation, his aides said.

The previous day, Suh Choo-suk, first deputy director of Cheong Wa Dae's National Security Office, chaired an emergency NSC session to discuss Saturday's test, officials said.

The latest launch came as Seoul and Washington are preparing to start their regular springtime military training on Monday. Pyongyang has berated the training as a rehearsal for a war of invasion against it. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114