S. Korea to hold NSC meeting on NK military activities: Cheong Wa Dae

South Korea is set to convene a session of the presidential National Security Council (NSC) on Sunday to discuss North Korea's weekend launch of two projectiles, Cheong Wa Dae said.

Suh Hoon, director of national security at the presidential office, plans to preside over the NSC session after the North's state media reported the country had test-fired a new tactical guided weapon to improve the efficiency of tactical nuclear operations.

South Korea's military said that it had detected the North's launch of two projectiles into the East Sea at 6 p.m. Saturday. They flew 110 kilometers at an apogee of around 25 km and a top speed of Mach 4, it added.

Following a briefing on the launch, President Moon Jae-in directed the military to exhaustively check North Korean military movements and thoroughly manage the security situation, his aides said.

The previous day, Suh Choo-suk, first deputy director of Cheong Wa Dae's National Security Office, chaired an emergency NSC session to discuss Saturday's test, officials said.

The latest launch came as Seoul and Washington are preparing to start their regular springtime military training on Monday. Pyongyang has berated the training as a rehearsal for a war of invasion against it. (Yonhap)