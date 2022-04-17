 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
National

S. Korea, US to kick off combined springtime training this week

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 17, 2022 - 10:10       Updated : Apr 17, 2022 - 10:10
(123rf)
(123rf)

South Korea and the United States will begin their combined springtime military training this week to further solidify the allies' defense posture, Seoul officials said Sunday.

The nine-day command post training using a computer simulation is scheduled to kick off on Monday and it does not include any field troop maneuvers, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

The exercise comes amid renewed tensions by the North's weekend test of a purported new tactical guided weapon and concerns that it could engage in provocative acts around the 90th founding anniversary of the Korean People's Revolutionary Army on April 25.

"The training this time is aimed at enhancing the combined operational capabilities of South Korean and U.S. troops and will serve as an opportunity to further solidify the allies' combined defense posture," the JCS said in a statement.

Based on the allies' contingency plans, the computerized training program involves a series of wartime operational procedures, including defending against potential invaders and fighting back.

Pyongyang has long criticized the training as a rehearsal for a war of invasion against it, though Seoul and Washington have stressed the regular training is defensive in nature.

During the upcoming exercise, the South and the U.S. are unlikely to carry out a key assessment of the former's capabilities to lead combined defense -- a requirement for the transition of wartime operational control (OPCON) to Seoul from Washington.

During their defense ministerial talks in December, the two sides agreed to conduct the full operational capability (FOC) assessment this year. They are expected to discuss the exact timing of the FOC assessment after the incoming government of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol is launched next month. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114