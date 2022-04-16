Suspect who allegedly killed husband for insurance money arrested

This photo released by the Incheon District Prosecutors Office on March 30, 2022, shows Lee Eun-hae (L), a murder suspect, and her accomplice Cho Hyun-soo (R).(Yonhap)

A woman who allegedly killed her husband for insurance compensation in 2019 was arrested in the north of Seoul with her accomplice, the police said Saturday.



The police arrested the 31-year-old murder suspect, Lee Eun-hae, and the 30-year-old accomplice, Cho Hyun-soo, at a residential building in Goyang, just north of Seoul, at around noon, according to the Incheon Metropolitan Police.



Lee allegedly drowned her husband in June 2019 at a valley in Gapyeong, 60 kilometers east of Seoul, with Cho, apparently to receive insurance money estimated at 800 million won (US$650,000).



The two fled after being questioned by prosecutors in December last year. As their whereabouts remained unknown, the police put them on their wanted list in late March and revealed their photos.



"We had narrowed down their hideout by investigating people around them," a police officer said. "While there were only the two inside the room, we plan to find out if they have received help from others."



The police plan to transfer the two suspects to the Incheon District Prosecutors Office.



Lee and Cho also allegedly attempted to kill the husband earlier in 2019 by poisoning his food in February and pushing him into water in May. (Yonhap)