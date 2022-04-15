 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
National

Foreign Ministry to send relief goods for Koreans under lockdown in Shanghai

By Jo He-rim
Published : Apr 15, 2022 - 17:32       Updated : Apr 15, 2022 - 17:32
An empty road is seen during lockdown amid the coronavirus disease pandemic in Shanghai on Thursday. (Reuters-Yonhap)
An empty road is seen during lockdown amid the coronavirus disease pandemic in Shanghai on Thursday. (Reuters-Yonhap)

Seoul will send relief goods for Koreans under a massive mandatory COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Friday.

“While Shanghai City announced to ease the lockdown measures, some areas are still in lockdown so we are closely monitoring the situation and putting effort to resolve problems for the people in those neighborhoods,” the Foreign Ministry said.

The South Korean consulate general in Shanghai has obtained two vehicle passes from the Chinese government to deliver necessities within the city, the ministry said.

The consulate general also negotiated with the Chinese government to support the return of 26 Korean students there to Korea, it added.

“The government will continue to supply supplies for the Korean people in difficult situations, and also secure the transportation to guarantee safe return of the people,” the ministry said.

The daily record of COVID-19 infections in the Chinese financial hub hit 23,072 on Thursday, according to the Foreign Ministry.

From Monday, Shanghai announced it is grouping residential units into three risk categories and would gradually ease the measures to allow “appropriate activity” in neighborhoods with no positive cases in a two-week stretch. 

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114