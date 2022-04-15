Military reports 1,647 more COVID-19 cases

Service members wait in line to receive COVID-19 tests at a gym in Wonju, 132 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on March 22, 2022. (Yonhap)

South Korea's military on Friday reported 1,647 additional COVID-19 cases, raising the total caseload among its service members to 114,656.

The new cases included 1,088 from the Army, 197 from the Air Force, 139 from the Marine Corps, 137 from the Navy, and 76 from units under the direct control of the defense ministry.

There were also four cases each from the South Korea-US Combined Forces Command and the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and two from the ministry.

Currently, 11,055 military personnel are under treatment. (Yonhap)