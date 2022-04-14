Yoon Suk-yeol to appear on ‘You Quiz on the Block’

Clockwise from left: President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol, comedians Yoo Jae-suk and Jo Se-ho from tvN’s “You Quiz on the Block” (EPA-Yonhap, tvN)



President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol will appear in an upcoming episode of the tvN talk show “You Quiz on the Block” set to air April 20.



Yoon is making his first TV show appearance in almost four months after showing up on several programs, including SBS’ reality show “Master in the House,” TV Chosun’s “Gourmet Mukbang Trip” and KBS’ “Problem Child in House,” as a presidential hopeful.



Then-presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol appearing on SBS reality show “Master in the House” (SBS)