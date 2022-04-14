Yoon Suk-yeol to appear on ‘You Quiz on the Block’

Clockwise from left: President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol, comedians Yoo Jae-suk and Jo Se-ho from tvN’s “You Quiz on the Block” (EPA-Yonhap, tvN)
President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol will appear in an upcoming episode of the tvN talk show “You Quiz on the Block” set to air April 20.
Yoon is making his first TV show appearance in almost four months after showing up on several programs, including SBS’ reality show “Master in the House,” TV Chosun’s “Gourmet Mukbang Trip” and KBS’ “Problem Child in House,” as a presidential hopeful.
Then-presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol appearing on SBS reality show “Master in the House” (SBS)
According to the cable channel, the episode featuring Yoon finished filming Wednesday but the format of the weekly show, hosted by the comedian duo Yoo Jae-suk and Jo Se-ho, is yet to be decided. Each weekly episode runs 100 minutes.
“Though ‘You Quiz on the Block’ usually invites a number of guests (in each episode), it sometimes takes on a special format, like the BTS episode, where an episode is solely dedicated to a single guest. The broadcaster and the producers have not decided how Yoon’s episode will be presented,” a tvN official told The Korea Herald on Thursday.
Though presidential candidates have appeared on various TV shows to share their political visions and personal stories to woo voters, very few have made additional appearances after elections.
Former President Lee Myung-bak was the last president-elect to stop by an entertainment program, appearing on the KBS talk show “AM Plaza” back in 2008.
The “You Quiz on the Block” episode featuring president-elect Yoon is scheduled to air at 8:40 p.m. on April 20.
By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com
)