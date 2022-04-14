 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
National

Yoon's delegation, Pfizer discuss cooperation on supply of COVID-19 pill

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 14, 2022 - 10:33       Updated : Apr 14, 2022 - 10:43
Bae Hyun-jin, spokesperson of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol, holds a press conference at the office of the presidential transition committee in Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap)
Bae Hyun-jin, spokesperson of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol, holds a press conference at the office of the presidential transition committee in Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap)

A delegation of President Yoon Suk-yeol met with executives of Pfizer in New York to discuss cooperation on the supply of the COVID-19 drug Paxlovid to South Korea, Yoon's spokesperson said Thursday.

During the meeting last week, Pfizer agreed to closely cooperate with the Korean government for an early supply of the antiviral treatment, Yoon's spokesperson Bae Hyun-jin said at a press briefing.

Pfizer also pledged to cooperate with Yoon's incoming government to smoothly supply Paxlovid to South Korea, Bae said.

"President-elect Yoon will continue to make efforts for a smooth supply of the COVID-19 treatment through follow-up consultations with Pfizer," Bae said.

So far, South Korea has secured enough Paxlovid pills for 624,000 patients.

On Monday, the delegation, led by Rep. Park Jin, wrapped up its eight-day US visit aimed at coordinating policy ahead of the launch of the new government. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114