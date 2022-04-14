Yoon's delegation, Pfizer discuss cooperation on supply of COVID-19 pill

Bae Hyun-jin, spokesperson of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol, holds a press conference at the office of the presidential transition committee in Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap)

A delegation of President Yoon Suk-yeol met with executives of Pfizer in New York to discuss cooperation on the supply of the COVID-19 drug Paxlovid to South Korea, Yoon's spokesperson said Thursday.

During the meeting last week, Pfizer agreed to closely cooperate with the Korean government for an early supply of the antiviral treatment, Yoon's spokesperson Bae Hyun-jin said at a press briefing.

Pfizer also pledged to cooperate with Yoon's incoming government to smoothly supply Paxlovid to South Korea, Bae said.

"President-elect Yoon will continue to make efforts for a smooth supply of the COVID-19 treatment through follow-up consultations with Pfizer," Bae said.

So far, South Korea has secured enough Paxlovid pills for 624,000 patients.

On Monday, the delegation, led by Rep. Park Jin, wrapped up its eight-day US visit aimed at coordinating policy ahead of the launch of the new government. (Yonhap)