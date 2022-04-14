[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

JW Marriott Hotel Seoul presents ‘Teppanyaki Gala Dinner’



Tamayura, the Japanese restaurant at JW Marriott Hotel Seoul, presents a teppanyaki gala dinner in collaboration with luxury French Champagne brand Dom Perignon.



The highlight of the eight-course menu is the beef tenderloin, a cut of Woorungchan hanwoo grilled on an iron griddle.



The dinner is accompanied by Dom Perignon Brut 2012, Dom Perignon Rose 2008 and Dom Perignon P2 2003.



The promotion runs from April 20-22, from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., and is priced at 600,000 per person. For reservations, call (02) 6282-6268.



Hotel Cappuccino promotes ‘petcation’ for pet lovers



Hotel Cappuccino, an urban boutique hotel located in Gangnam, is presenting a pet-friendly package.



Hot Eatsue, a contemporary Asian restaurant on the 17th floor of the hotel, will provide a chef-cooked special pet stew.



A separate room service menu is also provided for those wishing to celebrate their pet’s birthday. Guests can take memorable photos in decorated rooms with pumpkin beef cakes for pets. The package is available through June 30.



Price inquiries can be made at (02) 2038-9500.



InterContinental Seoul Coex offers unlimited drinks, food at ‘Wonder Hour’



The Lobby Lounge, located on the ground floor of InterContinental Seoul Coex in Samseong-dong, is offering “Oriental Wonder Hour,” serving drinks and food from all over Asia.



Unlimited servings of various types of alcohol, including wine, beer and cocktails, as well as 30 types of side dishes and snacks are served in a buffet style.



“Oriental Wonder Hour” is available from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m, Monday to Saturday until May 31, and is priced at 65,000 won. Reservations made via Naver are eligible for a 10 percent discount. For inquiries, contact (02) 3430-8603.



Grand Hyatt Seoul celebrates Easter Day



The Deli, Grand Hyatt Seoul’s premium bakery located in the lobby of the hotel, is presenting a selection of special pastries and bread to celebrate Easter Day, led by the hotel’s executive pastry chef.



The bakery presents desserts made with colorful egg- and rabbit-shaped chocolates. As for cakes, chicken-shaped carrot cakes and ruby peach pistachio cakes featuring butterfly decorations, are available. The Easter Day special desserts will be offered through April 17.



Inquiries can be made at (02) 799-8167.

