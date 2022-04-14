 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
National

Ahn cancels public schedule after Yoon bypasses recommendations

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 14, 2022 - 09:30       Updated : Apr 14, 2022 - 09:36
In this file photo, transition team Chairman Ahn Cheol-soo speaks during a news conference on the government reorganization plan of the incoming administration of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol at the team's headquarters in central Seoul last Thursday. (Yonhap)
In this file photo, transition team Chairman Ahn Cheol-soo speaks during a news conference on the government reorganization plan of the incoming administration of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol at the team's headquarters in central Seoul last Thursday. (Yonhap)

Transition team Chairman Ahn Cheol-soo canceled his public schedule Thursday, a source said, after President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol bypassed his recommendations for Cabinet nominees.

Ahn was scheduled to visit the Seoul Metropolitan Fire and Disaster Headquarters in the morning but has informed the transition team that he will not be going, the source said.

The press has also not received the usual notification of Ahn's daily public schedule.

Speculation is rife the chairman is weighing his options after Yoon bypassed his recommendations for Cabinet members in the second round of nominations announced Wednesday.

All but two Cabinet positions have been filled, with none coming from those close to Ahn.

Ahn, who is also the leader of the minor opposition People's Party, dropped out of the presidential race days before the election to lend his support to Yoon's campaign.

In agreeing to merge campaigns, the two also agreed to launch a joint government and merge their parties after the election.

"For the past month, he was busy working on the transition committee, but I think he needs time now to assess the current situation," the source said.

Ahn did not attend a scheduled dinner meeting with Yoon and other transition team members on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114