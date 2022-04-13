Web novels poised to become mainstream source for S. Korean drama content

Cover image of the web novel “Sixth Sense Kiss” (left) and a still image of the Disney+ adaptation (Naver Series, Disney+)



While webtoon-based drama series such as Netflix’s “Hellbound” and “All of Us Are Dead” drew viewers’ attention and brought global success to content creators, web novels are poised to become the next major source for other multimedia content.



A web novel is a written work available primarily on the internet.



Global streaming platform Disney+ produced its Korean original series by adapting Naver Series’ famous web novel “Sixth Sense Kiss.” Starring actors Yoon Kye-sang, Seo Ji-hye and Seo Ji-suk, the series is scheduled to be released in the second half of the year.



The web novel, written by author Got W, centers around a young woman Ye-sul, who has the special ability to glimpse the future when she kisses someone. “Sixth Sense Kiss” has 732,563 subscribers and drew 29.3 million cumulative views on Naver Series’ global platform as of Wednesday.



Cover image of web novel “Youngest Son of Sunyang Family” (left) and actor Song Joong-ki, who will star in a JTBC drama of the same title (Naver Series, History D&C)